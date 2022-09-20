Restaurateur Micah Camden Has Opened a Fourth SuperDeluxe in Bend

Another locally born burger joint is expanding beyond the Portland metro area’s boundaries.

SuperDeluxe, which created gridlock when it opened in the Foster-Powell neighborhood in 2018 thanks to hype that neared In-N-Out proportions, has launched its first outlet in Bend.

Restaurateur Micah Camden’s modern take on the American drive-thru began slinging its signature thin, craggy-edged patties at 805 NE 3rd St. just a few weeks ago. The shop is located in a former Jack in the Box on a busy stretch of road lined with hotels and just a 10-minute walk from the heart of downtown.

SuperDeluxe Photo credit Neil DaCosta.

The new restaurant brings the total number of SuperDeluxes to four, which includes the original site, a Pearl District location, as well as a Sherwood spinoff inside a former Burger King.

The Bend menu offers all of the fried-and-griddled favorites you’d expect, like the Single and Double Deluxe burgers, chicken versions of those same sandwiches, nuggets, and Real Fruit Fizzy Water—bright, bubbly sodas in four flavors with pleasantly chewable pebble ice.

For those who are always on the lookout for a restaurant that serves breakfast all day, the newest SuperDeluxe will keep pumping out eggs, bacon and sausages long after places like McDonald’s have switched to burgers only. That means you can get your breakfast sandwich pre- or post-hike while visiting the area, though keep in mind that hashbrowns are only available until 11 am.

“We’ve always wanted to open a restaurant in Bend,” Chris Thornton, SuperDeluxe area manager, stated in a press release. “We absolutely love the area, and are thrilled to be a part of the growing food and beverage scene that continues to thrive here. Being centrally located was important to us, and we’re excited to be on 3rd Street—which means we’re easily accessible from the highway as well as local neighborhoods.”

SuperDeluxe Bend is open from 8 am until 10 pm daily.