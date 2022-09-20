Where to Eat This Week

1. Kachka

960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com. 4-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Saturday.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a period of self-reflection that also happens to come with some delicious culinary traditions. If you’re looking for someone else to do the cooking for the holiday, which begins at sunset Sept. 25 and runs through sundown Sept. 27, then get your order in now to Kachka. Bonnie Morales’ beloved restaurant is offering a take-home menu that includes challah, apples and honey, chopped chicken liver, a short rib and carrot tzimmes and more. Many of these dishes will also be on the dine-in menu Sept. 24-26.

2. Tartuca

3951 N Mississippi Ave., 503-477-8008, tartucapdx.com. 4-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday.

If you’ve been craving some of that good ol’ Pacific Northwest farm-to-table elegance, it’s hiding in plain sight at Tartuca. Chef Jamie Wilcox is running a bustling machine of an open kitchen, pumping out dishes that are at once iconically Italian and quintessentially Oregon. She also makes sure to take advantage of the bounty of Sauvie Island and fresh herbs from neighbors’ home gardens. Since every dish is hyperseasonal, don’t expect to see the same menu twice.

3. Pono Brew Labs

1728 NE 40th Ave., 503-432-8143, ponobrewing.com. 4-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4 pm-midnight Friday-Saturday.

Pono fans now have a dependable place to find the brewery’s beer on tap and can accompany those pints with some stellar Pacific Island- and Asian-inspired food. You really couldn’t go wrong with building an entire meal out of the starters, which include Filipino lumpia, kalua pork sliders, french fries topped with either more of that pig or beef bulgogi and sticky garlic shoyu wings.

4. Todo

1935 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-208-3948, todotaco.com. 5-9 pm, Sunday-Monday, 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

Build-Your-Own-Taco Night is a weekly staple for many families, and it’s easy to understand why. There’s something so playful and satisfying about the creative construction. That fun, familial feeling is a big part of the experience of dining at Todo, where you can choose from half- or full-pound plates of taco fillings and adventurously shuffle them with various toppings on soft corn tortillas or crisp tostadas. Our go-to: the pastor de trompo.

5. Tito’s Taquitos

3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, 503-406-5935, titos-taquitos.square.site. 11 am-6 pm Wednesday-Saturday.

At Tito’s, the taquitos are neither an appetizer nor an afterthought but an elaborate—and elaborately composed—entree. They’ve got a spectacularly crispy crackle, strong corn flavor, and chunky-soft potato filling, plus an assortment of vegetable garnishes and your choice of proteins laid on top.