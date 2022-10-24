Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week

Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 am Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3970 Mercantile Drive. The space will be familiar to anyone who used to frequent what was Uptown Market’s second location—a pub and bottle shop that opened in 2015 and then closed in 2020 (though it’s not clear whether that was due to the pandemic or other factors).

Elephants has transformed the 3,200-square-foot building from a taproom into a specialty foods store, which includes take-home meals, cheese, charcuterie, beer and wine. The Lake Oswego shop will also offer a new line of hot baguette sandwiches as well as gelato—the first in the Elephants family to sell the frozen dessert.

“We’ve been in Lake Oswego for 16 years, until recently, when we left the Kruse Woods office park. Luckily, a lot of loyal fans found us there,” Elephants CEO and co-owner Anne Weaver stated in a press release. “We are excited to move into an area with more visibility and parking, where we can share the full Elephants experience. Our offerings are a great fit for families and businesses, and we look forward to being an active member of the neighborhood, spreading good cheer and serving great food.”

The opening is timely for anyone who likes to leave holiday cooking to the pros. Elephants announced that its Lake Oswego site will be one of four selling a full Thanksgiving feast for delivery and pickup. You can order dinner packages and a la carte entrees and sides online through Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, this week’s ribbon cutting will be accompanied by tastings throughout the day, including cold brew from Stumptown during the ceremony and Casa Bruno wine from 4-6 pm.

In addition to expanding to Lake Oswego, Elephants is currently renovating one of its original locations inside downtown’s Fox Tower. Once updated, the space will be reorganized and the company promises a “brighter experience.” It should reopen early next month.

Elephants eighth location, the former Bargarten restaurant at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., should then launch in spring 2023.