Matt’s BBQ Tacos Finds a Permanent Home Inside Great Notion Brewing

Beginning this week, one of the city’s most popular smokehouses will open its first permanent brick-and-mortar inside a powerhouse brewery.

Great Notion Brewing has announced that its partnering with Matt’s BBQ Tacos to take over the kitchen of its Northeast Alberta Street flagship location. The Oregonian was first to report the development.

Starting with dinner service on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Matt Vicedomini will be serving up tender slices of pork belly, chopped brisket and smoked ground beef on house-made lard-infused flour or vegan corn tortillas alongside Great Notion’s renowned golden hazys and bold pastry stouts. It’s a move that aligns with the brewery’s shift to outsource food service, like it did at its new facility on Southeast Division Street. (At that location, Puerto Rican-Philly sandwich mashup Papi Sal’s feeds hungry drinkers.)

“We started talking to Matt about a potential partnership back in 2019 after being monster fans of his Texas barbecue brisket,” Great Notion CEO Paul Reiter stated in a press release. “We knew we had to find a way to work together and what better way than to offer our customers the best of both worlds!”

Both breakfast and dinner tacos will be served all day, and every single tortilla is pressed and cooked to order.

“It’s great to finally work with Great Notion after loving their beers for so long,” added Matt’s Vicedomini. “Enjoying a breakfast taco with a smoothie beer is going to be such a cool experience for people.”

Great Notion got its brewing license in late 2015 and a short time later, opened a production facility and pub inside the former Mash Tun location on Northeast Alberta Street. Additional restaurants and tasting rooms followed in industrial Northwest, Cedar Mill and Seattle’s Ballard and Georgetown neighborhoods. Just last month, the company announced that it was also taking over the famed Torpedo Room Berkeley, Calif. That launch could happen as early as the end of the year.

Matt’s BBQ hours will be noon to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday. Breakfast service is scheduled to get underway on weekends, starting Nov. 12.