Downtown’s Il Solito Reopens Following a Long Pandemic Closure

A long-mothballed restaurant in downtown Portland has now been revived.

Il Solito, the homestyle Italian American spot inside Kimpton Hotel Vintage at 627 SW Washington St., began serving customers on Nov. 2 after a two-and-a-half-year absence.

The business temporarily closed in March 2020, like every other restaurant in the state, to help quell the spread of COVID. And similar to other eateries located in Portland’s downtown area—particularly those anchoring hotels—Il Solito remained locked tight, even as bars and restaurants in other areas reopened after lockdowns were lifted. And many of those well-known lodging-based eateries shuttered permanently as the pandemic wore on, including Imperial, Rosa Rosa and Headwaters, which are all within a few blocks of each other.

But Il Solito’s reboot—along with the recent opening of Bistro Alder inside the Dossier—may mark the beginning of a hotel restaurant comeback in the city center.

Il Solito Photo credit: Sally Painter

The old school red sauce joint has returned with a refreshed menu, though it promises many of its most popular items made the cut. Some of the dishes in its initial rollout include beef-and-pork meatballs; handmade pastas, like ruffled-edged campanelle romagna in a truffle crema and radiatore with sausage and broccolini; and heartier fare, such as chicken marsala and a $75 veal chop parmesan.

You can pair your food with wine from an extensive collection as well as Amari-centric cocktails or a handful of beers on tap.

In the coming months, diners can expect new chef-driven programming, weekly menu specials and expanded hours.

For now, Il Solito serves dinner from 5 to 10 pm Thursday through Sunday.