The lime-dusted, white-sprinkled doughnuts are topped with both vanilla frosting and a tequila-and-lemon jelly—those sugary sprinkles are apparently meant to evoke the salt rim on a margarita, though they really just look a lot like sprinkles on a lemon-lime doughnut, charmingly outfitted with a lime-shaped candy and a straw should you like to slurp the tequila jelly.