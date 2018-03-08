UPDATE 4:35 pm: Additional documents filed with the OLCC show that Pok Pok Pub is planned for Nike personnel and guests—which means to get in you'd have to park elsewhere and walk to the campus. The document also hints at a possibility of a broader partnership between Nike and Pok Pok. The actual agreement, however, was signed between Pok Pok and Nike's food service provider Aramark. According to the forms filed, Pok Pok will staff and service the restaurant, which will seat 75 inside and 40 outside.