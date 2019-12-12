View this post on Instagram

There couldn’t be a more joyful partner to welcome to The @GarciaCompanies portfolio than @SaltAndStraw!! I have long-admired the craft and creativity of this company, and the way it has earned a loyal following with their thoughtfulness for the customer experience. And not to mention, Salt & Straw was the first thing I reached for after my competition diet came to a close!! I look forward to this most delicious partnership!! Welcome to the portfolio #Chairwoman