Portland’s Pearl District Peruvian dining destination is preparing to reopen its doors, following a seasonal COVID closure. It will be among the first restaurants in Portland to require proof of vaccination for indoor seating.
This week, Andina announced it will resume full dinner service on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The 18-year-old institution had a brief return last fall, following a lengthy closure that began with the initial pandemic shutdown in spring 2020. The owners used that time to completely refresh the restaurant’s image by changing everything from the dishes to the interior décor—ditching the white tablecloths to take on a more modern, streamlined look. They also updated their air filtration system, as a pandemic precaution.
Andina then decided to hunker down for the winter as COVID-19 cases began to rise and outdoor dining became far less feasible for employees and customers alike.
A long-planned sister takeout-only concept called Chicha popped up this past May, with a menu featuring empanadas, croquettes and skewers that pay tribute to the street food of Lima and the neighboring seaside city Callao. That spinoff will remain, offering patio dining, delivery and pickup.
When operations get underway later this month, there will also be a new name helming the kitchen. Andina brought on Alexander Diestra as executive chef in March—though he is not new to Portland’s culinary scene, having spent the last 15 years cooking at establishments like Saucebox and ClarkLewis.
A Peruvian native, Diestra gave the Andina menu another update, modernizing some of the classics, emphasizing fresh produce and seafood, and adding some family-style items, including arroz con mariscos—which is akin to a Peruvian paella, swimming with shrimp, clams, scallops and fried calamari—as well as lomo saltado, a sautéed beef tenderloin served with tomatoes, red onion and house-made fries.
Andina will be open 5-9:30 pm Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are already open and can be made through Tock. Photo evidence of an inoculation card will be accepted. No vaccination proof will be required at Chicha, since it is located outdoors.
