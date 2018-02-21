Three times a night, Auger spreads out Tamanishiki rice—containing some of the most exquisite and sought-after sushi rice available in America—across a 3-foot-wide cypress bowl called a hangiri to cool it to body temperature. He then swipes his seasoned vinegar mix across the rice in a sweeping motion and "cuts" the rice with a paddle. Very few others in town use the traditional, very expensive hangiri, but it is essential. Not only does the rice's moisture breathe better into the porous wood than metal or plastic alternatives, but the six-year-seasoned bowl also imparts its particular flavor to the rice.