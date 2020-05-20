Like most traumas, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced America to pass through the five stages of grief. Two months into the ordeal, many of us are finally ready to give up on bargaining ("Maybe if I clean the garage or bake the perfect chocolate chip cookies, it will go away!") and move on to depression and then acceptance. In this case, that means accepting you'll never make the perfect chocolate chip cookie—but the Chocolate Peanut Butter Bomb from PDX Cookie Co will certainly help ease you into the revelation that cookie baking is best left to the professionals.