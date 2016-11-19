Two weeks ago, I had the joy of sitting in the audience at Revolution Hall to watch my business partner, Richard Meeker, preside over the annual kickoff of Give!Guide, our annual charitable effort, an undertaking that, in 13 years under his leadership, has raised more than $16 million for local nonprofits. What began as a small effort that in its first year raised $22,000 is now a substantial enterprise with its own staff that will this year seek to raise more than $3.6 million. At the kickoff event, Give!Guide presented $4,000 to each of five nonprofit employees who have been recognized by their peers.