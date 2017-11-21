In the years since coming back to town, Patel has gradually moved away from the metacomedy and absurd nonjokes he started with and has begun working on material drawn from his real life. It's been a challenge, mostly because he suspects his life at this point isn't really worth drawing from. But his awareness of that fact—that he might not have anything to say, but there's a mic in his hand, so he's going to say something—is what makes his current stuff click. "I'm pretty stupid," he'll often confess onstage. But that won't stop him from disputing the perceived vastness of space, or vehemently defending his uncircumcised penis, or advising his even-younger self that it's best if you "don't ever tell anyone how you feel about anything."