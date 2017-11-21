Where are you now?

Los Angeles.

What's your current comedy job?

I've been going on the road a lot since moving. Compared to Portland, the sets down here are few and far between. I need to go on the road so I can stay sharp. I've been on a writing team for a pilot, which was one of the best experiences of my life. I'm also lucky enough to be a regular co-host on a podcast called All Fantasy Everything. Ian Karmel started it and we do it every week.

What's your biggest accomplishment since placing in Funniest Five?

Just moving. I was terrified to leave Portland. I'm still scared every single day. Every day that I stay on it down here I'm proud of myself.

What's your biggest regret?

I don't have any regrets. I have the best friends in the world, and whatever I did to get me to this point, I'm thrilled about.