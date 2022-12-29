Give!Guide Has Raised $5.4 Million and Counting for Portland Nonprofits

As we stare down the final days of 2022, it’s becoming clear to us that Portland isn’t going to roll over and give up on a better future.

More than 14,000 of you have answered the call from WW’s Give!Guide to support local nonprofits and lift up the community. More than $5.4 million has been raised on giveguide.org since Nov. 1 to fund 235 vetted nonprofits across 10 categories of causes. It’s a tremendous show of optimism in a year tinged with dismal economic predictions and hand-wringing.

And it’s not done yet.

Friday, Dec. 30 is the last Big Give Day of the year-end fundraising campaign. Donate by midnight and you’ll be entered to win a big Mount Hood-Timberline prize. It’s easy to find a nonprofit working on issues that matter to you and toss them a few bucks.

Our goal is to raise $8 million before giveguide.org closes at midnight, Dec. 31, 2022.