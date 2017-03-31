In Portland, Nurkic Fever has yet to break. In fact, it's spreading.
On Tuesday, the Bosnian
Beast Beef Lord stomped on his former team, the Denver Nuggets, putting up a career-high in points and helping the Blazers overtake the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff seeding, then spat some Ric Flair-level shit talk. He followed that up last night by dropping 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against the third-seeded Houston Rockets and giving Portland the second-longest active win streak in the NBA.
And now, he's got his own theme song.
Yesterday, the multi-hyphenate Bosnian band Dubioza Kolektiv uploaded an ode to their new national hero. It's only a minute long, but it gets in all the pertinent details: He's from Bosnia, he plays for the Trail Blazers, he can assist and rebound as well as score, he occasionally dunks. It's no "#PORZINGIS," the trap-rap tribute to Latvian unicorn Kristaps Porzingis, but it's got a certain Balkan charm.
For the full effect, listen to it on repeat while reading this hilarious story about Nurkic stealing a local dude's girlfriend.
Comments