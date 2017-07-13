Distressing accounts of Oden’s time in Portland are nothing new—there was one a few years back that noted he took in a blind puppy, which promptly fell to its death from a balcony—but this one feels less self-pitying than a frank analysis of how a professional athlete’s exalted life can become an isolating curse.

Guilty and ashamed, Oden apologized to Trail Blazers management before his 2007 and 2009 surgeries. He was easy to text but hard to get on the phone. “I don’t know that he had a trusted male figure in his life that could give him good advice,” Shelt says. Oden wanted out. He would look at pills and ask, Does it make you drowsy? All right, I’m taking it. “I was like, ‘If I don’t wake up, whatever,'” he says.

The story basically serves as an antidote to the griping of Blazer fans who see Kevin Durant hoisting a championship trophy. Portland’s draft pick was a disaster—but mostly for the guy who was picked.