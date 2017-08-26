Whether you're hoping for Conor McGregor's face to get pummeled in or for a surprise-upset-beating-of-a-lifetime, here are all the spots to catch Saturday's bout. Of course, for just under $100, you and your friends could pitch in and watch it from the comfort of your own couch. But where would the spinach dip and burgers come from?
- Knockout Taco
445 NE Killingsworth St., 503-525-2122. 6 pm. $2 a person.
There's a slight chance everybody in Portland that cares about boxing and/or tacos will be here, but maybe you'll get lucky. Treat yourself to a cheese pupusa and a few brews.
1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, WA, (877) 464-5264. 5 pm. Free
Not too far north of Portland, the new casino is hosting a party with Miesha Tate, the UFC Women's bantamweight champ. The match will be at Muze, the casino's nightclub.
27100 Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde, OR, (503) 879-2350. 6 pm. Free
They say Polk County is the Vegas of Oregon. Or possibly we just made that up. There's really only one way to find out. The match will be shown in the Mountain View Sports bar so you'll have seventeen TV's to watch the mayhem.
2401 SW 4th Ave,(503) 226-1181. 3 pm. $15 presale, $20 at the door
An okay taplist, decent bar food and a reasonable cover make this a good spot if you get there early–seating will fill up fast.
148 N 20th Ave, Cornelius, (503) 359-4822. 3 pm. $10
225 Southwest Broadway #100, (503) 206-6745. 5pm. $25
Perhaps the city's only Portland Mavericks-themed bar, We said The Independent is a sports bar with "more screens than some casinos" and "a whiskey selection that is admirably deep and weird, and—wonder of wonders in a sports bar—a considered 20-tap beer list." There's shuffleboard and dueling cocktails too, whatever that means.
Lloyd Center 10, 1510 NE Multnomah and Cedar Hills Crossing 16, 3200 SW Hocken Ave., Beaverton. 6 pm. $40
Yeah, it would be pretty cool to have your own seat in a theater to watch the fight, but $40 before fees is pretty steep, not including the $17 popcorn and coke.
112 SW 2nd Ave, (503) 227-4057. 6 pm. $60
The Irish pub offers a great atmosphere at a steep price. Admission includes a light appetizer buffet and two drinks. Go for a couple of house-made porters and finish the night off with a whiskey nightcap.
11860 SE 82nd Ave #4020, Happy Valley, (503) 305-9300. 5:30 pm. $54+
Yeah, there's an arcade and admission includes a buffet, but spending $54 at a Dave & Buster's is like spending $54 at a Chuck E. Cheese without an animatronic band.
327 SW Morrison St., (503) 224-1309 and 9810 NE Cascades Parkway, (503) 281-0351 and 2219 NW Allie Ave. #1440, Hillsboro, (503) 645-9424 and 22849 NE Glisan St., Wood Village, (503) 328-9475 and 11995 Sw Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, Beaverton, (503) 352-9503. 6pm. $30
Yup. $30 gets you a seat at the wing chain. B-Dubs had a ghost pepper Blazin' wing sauce–try it before the the great chicken wing shortage strikes.
