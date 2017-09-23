Stars: They're just like us! Really, though—Damian Lillard is now a vegan.
As first reported by franchise news site Forward/Center, Lillard has lost 10 pounds this year by eating vegan. This last season, he weighed just under 200 pounds, but wanted to slim down, which he's done by swimming laps, taking up boxing and cutting out a lot of stuff from his diet.
Earlier this month, Lillard posted a video to his Instagram account claiming he was vegan and "getting his life right." Lillard is now down to 190 pounds, five pounds lighter than his weight at the end of July.
Lillard even asked fans for vegan recommendations in Hollywood, Calif. on Twitter, to which Brooklyn Nets player Alan Crabbe suggested Roscoe's, which is known for chicken and waffles.
Oregonian sportswriter Mike Richman says the dietary change is fitting for Lillard: "If nothing else, experimenting with a vegan diet is extremely on brand for someone who has lived in Lake Oswego for a half decade," he writes.
While the vegan spread in Lillard's Instagram video looks delicious, WW was not able to confirm what exactly the player is eating.
"I don't talk to him much about his diet," says Trail Blazers spokesperson Collin Romer. "It's a personal thing."
As far the media hype surrounding Dame's diet—which has been commented on several media outlets, including VegNews, Romer says it's not surprising.
"He's our star player. If he makes a lifestyle choice that people identify with, it's going to get attention," he says. "I think it's fairly unique."
Update, 1:10 pm Monday, Sept. 25:
