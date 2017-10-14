We won the league—for the second time.
The Portland Thorns won their second National Women's Soccer League title with a wild, nerve-racking 1-0 victory over North Carolina Courage in Orlando, Florida today.
The teams appeared evenly matched for the first half of the match, where not a single goal was scored. Thorns player Lindsey Horan scored the team's first goal at the start of the second half: 50 minutes into the match.
The Thorns then held off more than 15 minutes of ferocious attacks from the Carolina side trying to even the score.
The second national championship in club history comes in the team's fifth season.
WW has written about the nearly 200 fans who traveled to Orlando to cheer on the Thorns and Portland's unique and passionate relationship with the team.
Comments