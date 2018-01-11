5. She lives in Washington now, because Oregonians treated her like crap. "Oregon was buttheads," she told the New York Times. The list of offenses against the former skating star are long—and include having oral sex gestures made to her while stopped at traffic lights. The New York Times is vague about when and where the nasty treatment occurred, but there's a strong implication it was here. "I've had rats thrown into my mailboxes, [expletive deleted, we assume it's "shit"] left on my door, left in my mailbox, all over my trucks. You name it," she continued, "it's been done to me."