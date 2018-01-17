Not only was Martin the first Blazers center to flame out in depressing fashion, he was the first No. 1 overall selection in history to get labeled a "bust." It wasn't injuries. He just sucked. He averaged only 5 points and 4 rebounds per game for his career, and had a reputation for being emotionally fragile. Before he came along, it was unfathomable that a team could totally whiff on the top pick, which is probably why local media were questioning his ability to survive in the NBA 10 games into his rookie season. He was out of the league within four years. The organization quickly corrected its mistake by drafting Bill Walton in 1974 and winning a title, leaving Martin a footnote. Old-school fans remember him derisively as "LaRue Who?"