The Portland Trail Blazers took home an ugly win last night against the Charlotte Hornets.
But that's not what got picked up on national media sites today—Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Yahoo!, and USA Today included.
It's the video of what is maybe the worst game of tic-tac-toe ever played that has gone viral.
In it, two Blazers fans are hilariously stumped by the simple game—where each was given a stack of either Xs or Os to place on a larger-than-life game board after making a layup.
Instead of aiming to fill three squares in a row, like most of the nation's elementary-age demographic would do, the two throw their marks down haphazardly. And at one point, stacked on top of each other.
It's an impressive failure. But a win's a win. Congrats to Morgan on the hard-won victory.
