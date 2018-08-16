This summer, McCollum has emerged as one of the league's most vocal critics of the reigning back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors and their method of dynasty-building. When DeMarcus Cousins shocked the basketball world by signing with the Warriors back in June, McCollum confessed to texting the All-Star center to express his disbelief and displeasure. A few weeks ago on his podcast, McCollum got into a semi-playful spat with Warriors forward Kevin Durant, which spilled over into seemingly less-than-playful sparring on social media.