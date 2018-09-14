Thanks to Hurricane Florence, the final three games of the the National Women's Soccer League season are going to be played in Portland.
Though it's since been downgraded to a tropical storm, the NWSL made the decision on Thursday to move the semifinal between the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars to Providence Park, when Florence was still swirling with hurricane-force winds.
"Due to the uncertainty of the impact of the storm in North Carolina," the league said in a statement, "the NWSL worked in partnership with North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars to make the decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, players and staff."
The winner of that match—now happening Tuesday, Sept. 18—advances to the finals to face the winner of the Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign matchup, which is also occurring at Providence Park this weekend. Oh, and the championship game? That'll be at Providence Park, too.
You can catch the Cascadia Rivalry on the Thorns' home turf noon Saturday, Sept. 15, which is the first time those two Northwest teams have met in the postseason. The Championship Game, meanwhile, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 pm.
Tickets for the North Carolina-Chicago matchup are $10 and can be purchased here.
Comments