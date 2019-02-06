There will be commemorative merchandise. There will be a series of games honoring various players and coaches from throughout Blazers' history. There will even be an exclusive wine made in collaboration with Newberg's Adelsheim Vineyard. But the most notable event so far is that, on Oct. 7, the Blazers will play the Denver Nuggets at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which served at the team's home base for 25 years.