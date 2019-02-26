Amtrak passengers weren't the only Oregonians stuck while traveling today.
Most of the players on the Portland Trail Blazers were trapped for 30 minutes this morning in a Boston elevator—a melodrama helpfully chronicled by new backup center Enes Kanter, who took video and posted it to Twitter.
Kanter's video is a dramatic, Poseidon Adventure-style chronicle, better edited than Bohemian Rhapsody, with at least one genuinely suspenseful moment, when the elevator rattles and Evan Turner tries to wordlessly reassure his teammates with hand pats.
On another video shot by Meyers Leonard—the Blazers centers are good with cameras!—Turner complains about the hot, stuffy confines.
"This is not how you treat a former number-one team in the West," he says.
The footage is not suitable for people who are claustrophobic or scared of heights—and judging by body language, that may include All-Star Damian Lillard, who spent much of the ordeal crouched on the floor. (It's also possible he fell asleep.) Lillard posted to Twitter soon after being freed.
Turner, meanwhile, captured the team's descent into madness, as well as their rescue, on Instagram:
The Blazers’ seven-game road trip is otherwise off to a tremendous start, with three wins coming out of the All-Star break. The only thing that has stopped them so far is elevators.
