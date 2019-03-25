The injury is the latest in a string of late-season leg injuries that Blazers fans can recite like an incantation—Greg Oden, Brandon Roy, Wesley Matthews—but the timing of this one was absurdly bleak. The Blazers clinched a playoff berth minutes after the injury, they have thrived while waiting for CJ McCollum's knee to heal, and they appeared poised to redeem last season's playoff embarrassment. The injury took place in the second overtime of a game attended by local children whose tickets were bought with donations.