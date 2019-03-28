Enes Kanter has his virtues, but defense is certainly not one of them. Zach Collins will get an opportunity, but he has a long way to go before he can touch what Nurk does on the hardwood. Meyers Leonard you're, uhh, already familiar with. The team had ambitions for second-round glory in the postseason, but fate and the breakability of the human body have probably stopped those cold in their tracks, for now. It's a grim way to see a season end, but this is the way of all things.