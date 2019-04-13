The Thunder did sweep the Blazers in the season, but don't fret too much: The games weren't embarrassing or anything, and honestly the playoffs tend to be a weirder, more rigorously planned affairs than mid-season back-to-back brawls. Lillard should still have a big series (Westbrook is very bad at guarding shooters), and the Thunder aren't exactly deep. With Nurk, the Blazers would be the more complete, functional team, running up against big talents who tend towards messiness. As is, the matchup is more of a pair incomplete units mashing together and seeing how the coins flip. The whole matchup is drowning in chaos, really: Inconsistent players playing in uncertain and inconsistent times for their teams in a matchup neither of them expected they would be playing in. Feel the unknowable wash over you.