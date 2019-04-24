It is Damian Lillard's time. We're just living in it.
If Portland seems brighter, happier, or more confident today, that's because Dame fulfilled what now feels like his destiny: disintegrating Russell Westbrook and his trash-talking Thunder teammates with a nearly half-court stepback jumper, then literally waving goodbye to them before leaping into a pile of delirious Portland Trail Blazers. Then he looked up at a TV camera with a knowing glare, like Jim Halpert after a murder.
It's the coolest thing we've ever seen. We should probably spend the rest of the day watching it.
It's not every day a man ascends into heaven on national television, but if you're wondering if it really happened: It did. There's so much footage.
Here's every camera angle we could find of The Shot. We'll add more if you send them.
As called by Brian Wheeler:
From four TNT cameras:
The way the camera follows us in slo-mo, the way we look to a star:
From courtside:
From the 300-level seats:
Dame's sister was hyped:
The team compiled its own reel of Moda angles:
Comments