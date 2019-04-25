I fell on the floor.
Damian Lillard says he doesn't remember much about dropping his cold-blooded 37-foot buzzer beater Tuesday night. But I do.
I was hunched on my apartment couch over a laptop Comcast broadcast—the same posture that had cramped my legs for four nights in the past week. It took a moment for me to realize the shot went in. Then I screamed "Oh my God!" leapt up from my seat—and fell down, still screaming. I apologize to my downstairs neighbors.
Except maybe they were screaming, too. The Portland Trail Blazers today released a compilation video of Rip Citizens losing their shit after the Shot. People scream, people weep, people hug, people run out into the street and don't stop running. It's phenomenal. Enjoy.
