The temerity is growing beyond the players on the court, too. After CJ McCollum iced the game with a three-pointer, the Nuggets' radio announcers accused injured center (and former Nugget) Jusuf Nurkic of "acting tough guy" on the bench. Analyst Scott Hastings suggested someone "kick him in his shin"—the shin which you might recall snapped in half six weeks ago. The comment was met with a chuckle from Hastings' broadcast partner, Jason Kosmicki.