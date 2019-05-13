Plaza viewing parties are traditions in some cities—perhaps most famously in Kansas City, where Royals fans watched a World Series run in the Power & Light District, and in Toronto, Ont., where frigid Raptors supporters gather for endless disappointments. This week, Toronto's luck changed with a Kahwi Leonard buzzer-beater—providing one of the indelible images of the NBA playoffs. (Almost as good as Damian Lillard's wave. Almost.)