The Portland Trail Blazers aren't waiting for their next home game to invite fans to watch the Western Conference Finals together.
The team is hosting "watch parties" in the Rose Quarter—at the fountain outside the Moda Center—where it will broadcast the Blazers' first two road games against the Golden State Warriors.
The contests will be broadcast on a 30-foot LED screen. The games tip off at 6 pm Tuesday and Thursday; the parties start at 5 pm. Admission is free.
Plaza viewing parties are traditions in some cities—perhaps most famously in Kansas City, where Royals fans watched a World Series run in the Power & Light District, and in Toronto, Ont., where frigid Raptors supporters gather for endless disappointments. This week, Toronto's luck changed with a Kahwi Leonard buzzer-beater—providing one of the indelible images of the NBA playoffs. (Almost as good as Damian Lillard's wave. Almost.)
The Blazers might want to follow the Raptor's example and hold the outdoor screenings during home games, too. Warriors tickets are always a hot commodity—Bay Area tech bros travel—and 300-level seats for Saturday's Game 3 start at $363.
Seats in the Moda Center lower bowl are already selling for upwards of $2,000.
