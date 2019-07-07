The U.S. Women's soccer team beat the Netherlands today 2-0 to win the World Cup.
This is the fourth Women's World Cup win for the U.S. team, and this year four Portland Thorns players helped propel the team to victory.
Thorns midfielders Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan, defender Emily Sonnett and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch all made the U.S. team roster. It's the third international appearance for Heath and the first for Horan, Sonnett and Franch.
U.S. players Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored two goals in the last half of the game to secure the team's win.
Earlier in the season, the four Thorns players on the U.S. team joined a lawsuit with 28 other women against the U.S. Soccer Federation, demanding an end to gender discrimination in the sport.
In Lyon, France, where the World Cup game took place, American fans reportedly chanted "Equal Pay," after the championship win.
