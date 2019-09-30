The Trail Blazers are ending a controversial partnership with Beaverton-based sniper-scopes manufacturer Leupold & Stevens.
NBA writer Sean Highkin first reported that Blazers President Chris McGowan made the announcement this afternoon at the team's media day, saying that "Leupold is no longer a part of the organization."
Representatives from Leupold & Stevens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Several groups, including the Portland Democratic Socialists of America, have protested the Blazers' relationship with the company, which supplies rifle scopes to the U.S. military and other armed forces, including the Israeli Defense Force.
It's the company's work with the Israeli army that has drawn protest from the DSA, which opposes the occupation of Palestine.
Leupold & Stevens had sponsored a regular segment at Moda Center called Hometown Heroes, meant to honor local military veterans and first responders with free tickets, gifts and in-game recognition.
During a segment at a game last year, a former Marine Corps security guard and member of the Portland chapter of the DSA unzipped his jacket, revealing a shirt reading "End This Sponsorship #NoLeupold."
"We are grateful for the hard work of the many community groups, activists, Blazers fans, and veterans who united around this important issue to stand up for Palestinian human rights," DSA co-chair Olivia Katbi Smith said in a statement. "We are relieved that the Blazers have done the right thing and finally ended this completely unnecessary partnership with a company that has provided sniper scopes to a brutal occupying force."
Katbi Smith added that the DSA is still planning to oppose the Blazers' preseason game against Israel's Maccabi Haifa on Oct. 10.
"Apartheid has no business in Portland, including in our sports and entertainment," Katbi Smith said.
