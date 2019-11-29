Of that generation, only LeBron James is still playing at a level commensurate with his reputation. But the King doesn't always feel like he's of this time. His approach is just so lethally optimized—so much playmaking, so many shots at the rim, sorta-consistent three-point shooting. Everyone who came after him replicates that template, to some degree: Kevin Durant, murdering defenses with pure shooting skill that complements his physical profile; Steph Curry, breaking the game with a fundamentally unstoppable shooting stroke; James Harden, gaming everything and everyone he can to bleed as many points as possible out of the game.