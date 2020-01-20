It's been a 50th anniversary season to forget for the Trail Blazers. But Damian Lillard just gave Portland something to remember.

Lillard scored 61 points tonight in a 129-124 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors. It's the most points Lillard has ever scored in a single game. It's the most points in a game by any player this season, the most points in a game in Trail Blazers history, and the most points any player has scored on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Damian,” said Blazers coach Terry Stotts after the game. “He never quits, never thinks he’s out of a game, never thinks he’s out of a season.”

In keeping with the Blazers' bruising, injury-riddled season, the team had only nine healthy players for the game tonight. The Warriors, equally snake-bitten, had just eight.

And yet: Damian Lillard loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life.