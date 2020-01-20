It's been a 50th anniversary season to forget for the Trail Blazers. But Damian Lillard just gave Portland something to remember.
Lillard scored 61 points tonight in a 129-124 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors. It's the most points Lillard has ever scored in a single game. It's the most points in a game by any player this season, the most points in a game in Trail Blazers history, and the most points any player has scored on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
In keeping with the Blazers' bruising, injury-riddled season, the team had only nine healthy players for the game tonight. The Warriors, equally snake-bitten, had just eight.
And yet: Damian Lillard loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life.
Comments