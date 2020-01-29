He was a villain to just about every NBA franchise outside of Los Angeles, but the animus between the Lakers' star shooting guard and the city of Portland always felt particularly intense. For a small-market, hard-luck team like the Blazers, he was the perfect foil—a willful heel who lived to rip his opponents' hearts out. It was a relationship best summed up by a fan during Bryant's final game in Portland, before his 2016 retirement: "Man, I'm going to miss hating you."