An explosive investigation published last week by National Geographic alleged Portland endurance athlete Colin O'Brady embellished aspects of his celebrated history-making solo trek across Antarctica. The magazine spoke to several polar explorers—including some of his mentors—who claim O'Brady misrepresented the facts of his journey, including the difficulty of the route he took, his claim it was "unassisted," and the notion he was the first to accomplish the feat. In 2018, the 34-year-old O'Brady—the son of businesswoman and former Portland mayoral candidate Eileen Brady—made headlines by becoming the first person to cross Antarctica alone and without any assistance beyond his own power. WW examined the allegations on wweek.com, and later published portions of O'Brady's rebuttal. Here's what our readers had to say: