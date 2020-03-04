View this post on Instagram

TRUTH AND TRANSPARENCY - FINAL CHAPTER - I recently received a letter back from Susan Goldberg, the Editor in Chief of National Geographic. The letter acknowledges that they have made several corrections to their article about me. Importantly, at the top of her letter to me, she wrote, “As the article notes, your journey of ‘nearly two months’ though [sic] ‘932 marrow-freezing miles’ was ‘undeniably’ a feat worthy of respect. In addition, the article makes clear that your expedition complied with ALE standards at the time.” The “ALE standards” she is referencing are the classification definitions for “solo, unsupported, and unassisted.” In short, the Editor in Chief of National Geographic is acknowledging that I followed all of the rules that I said I did, using the well-established standards that explorers both before and after me have used. On December 26, 2018 I completed the first solo, unsupported (no resupplies), and unassisted (fully human powered, no kites or dogs) crossing of the landmass of Antarctica. Ms. Goldberg chose to not make a full retraction of the article, but instead made several corrections and attached an Editor's note to the article. She has acknowledged that the freelance reporter pieced together two quotes from two different parts of my book into a single statement which confused the reader, that the sail that Borge Ousland used was not “jury-rigged” as initially reported but in fact a manufactured sail purpose-built for his historic crossing, and that some details of my Greenland crossing which were in the public domain were misreported by Nat Geo. I will continue to acknowledge, as I did on page 49 of my book, the amazing accomplishments of Borge Ousland and the many others who came before me, as well as cheer on those who will push the boundaries further in the future. It’s not my intention to expend any more energy on this so I’ll let the Editor in Chief of National Geographic have the last word: “...your journey of ‘nearly two months’ though [sic] ‘932 marrow-freezing miles’ was ‘undeniably’ a feat worthy of respect.” Onward! #BePossible