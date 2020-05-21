In a deeply '90s twist, Jerry Seinfeld was also at the game for some reason. (Bill Gates was there, too, seen rocking nervously in his seat. Gates regularly attended games as a guest of tech frenemy Paul Allen.) The comedian—who apparently spent a good deal of his glory years loitering around NBA locker rooms—offered up some commentary to the assembled media, while wearing a Blazers hat he apparently didn't have on during the first half of the game.