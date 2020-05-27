Let's go back to a simpler time. It's the year 2000. Sept. 11 is still just a random date on the calendar, and I am between eighth grade and high school, probably spending the day outside with my friends, playing basketball or baseball or doing literally anything where you still get to be near anyone. Meanwhile, in Sun City, South Africa, a bunch of beefy dudes with kegerator-shaped bodies are trying to lift a BMW with their bare hands. In these tough times, we all need to find a reserve of strength, so why not get motivated by watching some of the strongest dudes alive play tug of war with a semi truck?