As protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis broke out across the country, Nike released a stark ad Friday encouraging consumers to confront racial injustice in America.
In a shift from its last three decades of advertising, the Beaverton sportswear giant is imploring consumers to just not do it—in this case, that means not shying away from conversations about race.
In the ad, created by Portland firm Wieden + Kennedy, a series of phrases appear against a black background, inverting the sportswear giant's famous slogan: "For once, Don't Do It. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us."
AdWeek compared the spot to other brands' attempts to address the unrest happening right now, calling it "the boldest step so far." Forbes praised the company for "sharing an honest and hopeful message with a country looking for some glimmers of optimism." The ad currently has 6.4 million views on Twitter.
It's not the first time the company has commented on racial strife in America. In 2017, Nike unveiled embattled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of a campaign marking the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" slogan, a move that drew a backlash from conservatives.
The new ad comes six months after Nike was the subject of another protest, as hundreds of employees at the company's Beaverton headquarters staged a walkout over allegations of sexual misconduct at the company and its continued glorification of disgraced track coach Alberto Salazar.
The morning Nike released the ad, its CEO sent a memo to all employees explaining the company's decision to take a political position.
In the memo, obtained by WW, CEO John Donahoe affirmed the company's position on the recent rash of highly publicized killings of black Americans, including Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Christian Cooper and Breonna Taylor.
"Let me be as clear as I can: Nike is opposed to bigotry," Donahoe wrote. "We are opposed to hatred and inequality in all its forms, indirect and overt. While Nike cannot solve injustice, I believe we have a responsibility to work toward addressing it to the best of our ability."
Read the full memo below:
