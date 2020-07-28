If the Blazers manage to overwhelm their way into the playoffs, beat LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers in the first round, keep pounding away, and become the first-ever eight seed to win the NBA title, they will have done it entirely because a massive pandemic broke out, killed a truly obscene number of people, and sidelined sports for several months, giving them time for their injured front line to come back and dominate. If that happened, are you sure you could truly celebrate, knowing the monkey's paw series of events that transpired to make it happen?