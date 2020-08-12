In case you missed it, Damian Lillard is really damn good at basketball.
Last night, with the Blazers in a situation about as close to a must-win as a game can get in what's still considered "the regular season," Dame D.O.L.L.A. went and blew the roof off the bubble, scoring 61 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks and moving Portland into the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
The outburst ties his career high and represents his third 60-point game this season—the only other player to do that being Wilt Chamberlain. It was also his second 50-plus-point game in a row, coming after he uncharacteristically missed two critical free throws in a loss to the Clippers.
It's not yet mission accomplished for the Blazers, who still have to beat the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow to definitively qualify for the play-in series that'll ultimately secure them a playoff berth. (Don't make us go over all the possible remaining scenarios, please.) But no matter what happens, Tuesday's heroics are still worth remembering—this bucket in particular. So Adidas is giving you a chance to take home a keepsake of sorts: Discount Dame 6's!
For today only, the Portland-headquartered sportswear giant has reduced the price of Lillard's signature shoe, from $110 to—wait for it—$61. That's a savings of [Googles percentage calculator] 45%! And one reason to be glad he didn't go for 70.
Again, the offer is only good for 24 hours, and we're not sure exactly when it started, so consider the clock on your invisible watch ticking. Act fast and put some respect on your fucking feet.
