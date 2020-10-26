In 2005, the American Physiological Association called for the immediate retirement of all mascots and logos that depict Native people. NAYA's petition against the Winterhawks cites APA's 2011 follow-up to that resolution, which declares that "the continued use of American Indian mascots, symbols, and images have not only negatively impacted American Indian youth by harming their self-esteem and social identity development, but can also have detrimental effects on the education of all community members by perpetuating one-sided stereotypes."