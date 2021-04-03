Hey, you: Stop telling people what to do.
Now, you might be thinking, "Hank, you just told me what to do when you told me to not tell people what to do." Great point. So let me rephrase.
We've been through this so many times. Let's refresh our memory on the three rules of how to be a decent person:
1. Don't be racist
2. Don't be sexist
3. Don't comment on other people's appearance
That last one is less obvious than the first two, because your comment may seem inconsequential. But as this episode will show, offhand comments can hurt people.
Today we talk to Emma Pattee, the freelance reporter who brought WW a story about Christina Malone, a woman who is one of the elite powerlifters in Oregon. Despite Malone holding records for squatting weights, people are constantly breaking rule number three and telling her she should be changing the way she eats and exercises. She's had enough. In our interviews, we dig into some difficult topics: weight, health, body acceptance, and what the heck is wrong with people anyway.
On top of our interviews, we also discuss how we will be ending the show: with comments from you, the readers. So email us at hsanders@wweek.com to talk to us on the episode. If you have a story to tell, a bone to pick, or a point of view you want to share, please let us know and we will get you on the show.
All that and more on episode 14, streaming on all platforms.
