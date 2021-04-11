The roster is littered with defensive sieves, including Enes Kanter, Anfernee Simons, and Carmelo Anthony. (Melo, in particular, makes at least one editor of this newspaper irrationally angry by closing out on three-point shooters with the urgency of a man strolling through a tulip festival.) Combine that with a reliance on the undersized Lillard and McCollum—who can hustle all they like, but are still very small dudes by NBA standards—and it's no surprise that head coach Terry Stotts has struggled to find any five-man combination with defensive synergy.