The problem in the back of everyone’s mind, however, is that Powell probably isn’t rushing to buy Evan Turner’s vacant house. Powell will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning that he can sign with any team in the NBA. While playing for the Raptors, there was talk that the 27-year old could have fringe All-Star upside if he continues improving. A player like that is going to demand a lot of money—probably more than $20 million per season. Hanging on to Powell’s services in the long term might be tricky.